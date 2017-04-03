Ruth Ann Dailey: Rep. Rankin obeyed only her conscience
It was 100 years ago yesterday - April 2, 1917 - that the first woman ever elected to national office took her seat in Congress. Just a few days later she joined 50-plus of her new colleagues, a distinct minority, to vote against declaring war on Germany.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mt dental crime attempts in failed GV employee ... (Dec '11)
|19 hr
|Kevin Hutchinson
|5
|Diocese filing for bankruptcy to settle sex abu...
|Mar 31
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|Budget cuts hurt Montana families
|Mar 23
|USA
|3
|Barry Beach--Montana Needs to Clear the Air (May '09)
|Mar 12
|porkmorehicks
|157
|Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15)
|Feb '17
|Cream your crop
|66
|wanted meth (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Cream your crop
|120
|Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m...
|Jan '17
|ANTIFA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC