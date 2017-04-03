Ruth Ann Dailey: Rep. Rankin obeyed o...

Ruth Ann Dailey: Rep. Rankin obeyed only her conscience

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

It was 100 years ago yesterday - April 2, 1917 - that the first woman ever elected to national office took her seat in Congress. Just a few days later she joined 50-plus of her new colleagues, a distinct minority, to vote against declaring war on Germany.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mt dental crime attempts in failed GV employee ... (Dec '11) 19 hr Kevin Hutchinson 5
News Diocese filing for bankruptcy to settle sex abu... Mar 31 South Knox Hombre 1
News Budget cuts hurt Montana families Mar 23 USA 3
News Barry Beach--Montana Needs to Clear the Air (May '09) Mar 12 porkmorehicks 157
Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15) Feb '17 Cream your crop 66
wanted meth (Jul '15) Feb '17 Cream your crop 120
News Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m... Jan '17 ANTIFA 2
See all Montana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,781 • Total comments across all topics: 280,021,173

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC