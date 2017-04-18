Report: Wildfires hurt western Montan...

Report: Wildfires hurt western Montana air quality

Wednesday Read more: Albany Times Union

Montana is called Big Sky Country due to its wide open spaces and clear sky, but there are times when wildfires, geography and weather patterns combine to make the air in the western part of the state unsafe for people with asthma or chronic lung disease. The American Lung Association 's annual "State of the Air" report lists the city of Missoula along with Ravalli and Lincoln counties among the worst areas in the country for the number of days with small particle pollution that makes breathing the air unhealthy for at least some residents.

