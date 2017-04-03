Price, Spinoffs Revealed In Cherry Creek-The Montana Radio Company Swap
The details left out of the announcement WEDNESDAY of CHERRY CREEK RADIO's swap of Classic Rock KZMT , Country KBLL-F , Hot AC KBMI-F , Adult Hits KHGC , and News-Talk KCAP-A/HELENA to THE MONTANA RADIO COMPANY for K298BL, K280GG, and K260AU/GREAT FALLS and Silent KMTZ/WALKERVILLE, MT-BUTTE were the cash portion and the spinoffs, and with the deal's filing at the FCC, those details are now known.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.
Add your comments below
Montana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mt dental crime attempts in failed GV employee ... (Dec '11)
|Apr 2
|Kevin Hutchinson
|5
|Diocese filing for bankruptcy to settle sex abu...
|Mar 31
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|Budget cuts hurt Montana families
|Mar 23
|USA
|3
|Barry Beach--Montana Needs to Clear the Air (May '09)
|Mar 12
|porkmorehicks
|157
|Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15)
|Feb '17
|Cream your crop
|66
|wanted meth (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Cream your crop
|120
|Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m...
|Jan '17
|ANTIFA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC