Planned Parenthood Action Fund launches GOTV effort in Montana special election
Planned Parenthood Action Fund is making its debut in Montana's special election, with a six-figure get-out-the-vote effort in support of Democratic nominee Rob Quist. The pro-abortion rights organization announced on Wednesday that it will pay for mailers to reach out to 80,000 Montanans and make phone calls to 60,000 voters.
