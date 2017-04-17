Navy Admiral to Missoula: No sea, no ...

Navy Admiral to Missoula: No sea, no problem

Friday Apr 14 Read more: KFBB

An effort to bring the U.S. Navy closer to the people comes to Montana. A Navy Admiral is in Missoula doing community engagement and outreach so communities without a nearby sea can better understand the navy and the way of life it protects Since the navy is concentrated along our coasts, a vast majority of Americans don't get the chance to interact with the them.

