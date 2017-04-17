Navy Admiral to Missoula: No sea, no problem
An effort to bring the U.S. Navy closer to the people comes to Montana. A Navy Admiral is in Missoula doing community engagement and outreach so communities without a nearby sea can better understand the navy and the way of life it protects Since the navy is concentrated along our coasts, a vast majority of Americans don't get the chance to interact with the them.
Montana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mt dental crime attempts in failed GV employee ... (Dec '11)
|Apr 2
|Kevin Hutchinson
|5
|Diocese filing for bankruptcy to settle sex abu...
|Mar 31
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|Budget cuts hurt Montana families
|Mar 23
|USA
|2
|Barry Beach--Montana Needs to Clear the Air (May '09)
|Mar '17
|porkmorehicks
|157
|Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15)
|Feb '17
|Cream your crop
|66
|wanted meth (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Cream your crop
|120
|Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m...
|Jan '17
|ANTIFA
|2
