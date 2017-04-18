Montanaa s invasive mussel response swings into gear
Montana's full response to the invasive mussels begins statewide with more than 30 inspection stations, decontamination stations for boats leaving Tiber and Canyon Ferry Reservoirs and a broad outreach and education effort to help ensure people recreating on Montana's waterways are practicing clean, drain and dry techniques at all times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Char-Koosta News.
Add your comments below
Montana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mt dental crime attempts in failed GV employee ... (Dec '11)
|Thu
|coco
|13
|Diocese filing for bankruptcy to settle sex abu...
|Mar 31
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|Budget cuts hurt Montana families
|Mar 23
|USA
|2
|Barry Beach--Montana Needs to Clear the Air (May '09)
|Mar '17
|porkmorehicks
|157
|Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15)
|Feb '17
|Cream your crop
|66
|wanted meth (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Cream your crop
|120
|Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m...
|Jan '17
|ANTIFA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC