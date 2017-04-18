Montana woman sentenced for attempted sexual assault
A 41-year-old Montana woman has been sentenced for sending sexually explicit messages to a 15-year-old boy in 2015. The Great Falls Tribune reports Kathi Pederson of Great Falls was sentenced Friday to 25 years with the Department of Corrections with 20 suspended.
