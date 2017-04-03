Montana Photographer Wins Internation...

Montana Photographer Wins International Agriculture Photography Award

A photo by Montana agriculture photographer Todd Klassy was named the winner of an international photography competition yesterday for the second year in a row. The Star Prize for Agricultural Photography sponsored by John Deere and presented by the International Federation of Agriculture Journalists recognizes excellence in agricultural photography from around the world.

