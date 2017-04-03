Montana Photographer Wins International Agriculture Photography Award
A photo by Montana agriculture photographer Todd Klassy was named the winner of an international photography competition yesterday for the second year in a row. The Star Prize for Agricultural Photography sponsored by John Deere and presented by the International Federation of Agriculture Journalists recognizes excellence in agricultural photography from around the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.
Add your comments below
Montana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mt dental crime attempts in failed GV employee ... (Dec '11)
|Apr 2
|Kevin Hutchinson
|5
|Diocese filing for bankruptcy to settle sex abu...
|Mar 31
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|Budget cuts hurt Montana families
|Mar 23
|USA
|3
|Barry Beach--Montana Needs to Clear the Air (May '09)
|Mar 12
|porkmorehicks
|157
|Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15)
|Feb '17
|Cream your crop
|66
|wanted meth (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Cream your crop
|120
|Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m...
|Jan '17
|ANTIFA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC