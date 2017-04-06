Montana lawmakers tackle pervasive poverty on tribal lands

Montana's unemployment rate may be among the lowest in the nation, but joblessness remains a pervasive problem across the state's tribal communities - more than twice or three times the state's roughly 4 percent unemployment rate. Dissatisfied with the job the federal government is doing to help reservations build their economies, Montana officials acknowledge that they need to do more to foster entrepreneurship and boost economic opportunities to lift Native people from persistent joblessness and poverty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.