Montana lawmakers tackle pervasive po...

Montana lawmakers tackle pervasive poverty on tribal lands

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

Montana's unemployment rate may be among the lowest in the nation, but joblessness remains a pervasive problem across the state's tribal communities - more than twice or three times the state's roughly 4 percent unemployment rate. Dissatisfied with the job the federal government is doing to help reservations build their economies, Montana officials acknowledge that they need to do more to foster entrepreneurship and boost economic opportunities to lift Native people from persistent joblessness and poverty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mt dental crime attempts in failed GV employee ... (Dec '11) Apr 2 Kevin Hutchinson 5
News Diocese filing for bankruptcy to settle sex abu... Mar 31 South Knox Hombre 1
News Budget cuts hurt Montana families Mar 23 USA 3
News Barry Beach--Montana Needs to Clear the Air (May '09) Mar 12 porkmorehicks 157
Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15) Feb '17 Cream your crop 66
wanted meth (Jul '15) Feb '17 Cream your crop 120
News Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m... Jan '17 ANTIFA 2
See all Montana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,250 • Total comments across all topics: 280,102,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC