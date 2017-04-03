Montana House to vote on measures ove...

Montana House to vote on measures over air ambulance costs

13 hrs ago

Montana lawmakers are trying to do what other states have failed to do before them: regulate the air ambulance industry to keep patients who need life-saving flights from receiving whopping bills. Four measures are on the House floor Wednesday and one is being heard later in the day in the House Human Services Committee .

