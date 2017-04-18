Montana House Speaker kills bill that...

Montana House Speaker kills bill that would have made it easier to vote

Wednesday Apr 19

Considering that Montana ranks 48th in the country for population density with only 6.5 people per square mile, it's no surprise that allowing voters to simply cast ballots through the mail would save the state up to $750,000. Nonetheless, this week, Montana House Speaker Austin Knudsen put the final nail in the coffin of a bill that would have made the state's upcoming special election all mail-in votesa S-a Sseemingly to avoid the reality that when barriers to voting are removed, Democrats cast more ballots.

