Montana House resurrects infrastructure bill

Saturday Apr 1

The Montana House unexpectedly agreed Saturday to reconsider an infrastructure bill that had been killed the day before because of objections by fiscal conservatives over issuing $78 million in bonds. The measure will again go before the chamber next week for another up-or-down vote on the same infrastructure package that was voted down Friday on a 65-35 vote - two votes short of the required two-thirds needed for passage.

