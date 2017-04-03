Montana House resurrects infrastructure bill

The Montana House unexpectedly agreed Saturday to reconsider an infrastructure bill that had been killed the day before because of objections by fiscal conservatives over issuing $78 million in bonds. The measure will again go before the chamber next week for another up-or-down vote on the same infrastructure package that was voted down Friday on a 65-35 vote - two votes short of the required two-thirds needed for passage.

