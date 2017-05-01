Montana Democratic Candidate Affirms ...

Montana Democratic Candidate Affirms Support For Legalizing Marijuana

Rob Quist and Greg Gianforte, running in a special election for Montana's lone House seat, clashed during their only televised debate on Saturday. Rob Quist, the Montana folk singer turned Democratic congressional candidate winning over voters in traditionally GOP areas, affirmed his support for legalizing recreational marijuana, one of several policy differences that emerged during a debate held Saturday evening .

