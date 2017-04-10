Montana Democrat Governor Allows Sharia Law in State Courts
Gov. Steve Bullock vetoed a bill that would have banned Shariah and other foreign laws from being used in Montana courts, saying Thursday that the measure would "upend our legal system and debase what we stand for as Montanans and Americans." Montana was one of the 13 states considering legislation seeking to prevent the use of foreign law in state courts.
