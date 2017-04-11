Montana Democrat announces $1.3 million haul through crowdfunding for special House election
Rob Quist, a folk singer and Bernie Sanders supporter running for Montana's open House seat, announced Tuesday that he'd raised $1.3 million so far for his race - the latest example of liberal donors crowdfunding in the hopes of creating an upset. According to Quist's FEC filings, promoted to reporters by the campaign, the Democrat raised close to $1 million in March alone, made up of 22,333 individual contributions.
