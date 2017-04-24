Montana closing 3 Job Service offices due to budget cuts
Department of Labor and Industry spokesman Jake Troyer said Friday the lease for the Shelby office expires on May 31 while the Glasgow and Livingston offices will close on June 30. Troyer says the department has offered the eight staffers in those offices other opportunities within the Labor Department or the option to retire early. The closures will save the state just over $700,000 a year.
