Montana brewers, distillers consider exporting to Japan

Seven Montana brewers and distillers, including Lewis and Clark Brewing and Gulch Distillers in Helena, are considering exporting their products to Japan after attending a trade show in Tokyo in April. While no Montana businesses have exported alcohol to Japan yet, the Montana Department of Commerce said an existing trade relationship and Japan's growing affinity for craft beer and spirits creates an opportunity for the state.

