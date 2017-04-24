Medical Marijuana Regulations a Vote ...

Medical Marijuana Regulations a Vote From Governor's Desk

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: US News & World Report

Montana lawmakers were a vote away Monday from sending the governor a bill that creates licenses, fees and regulations for medical marijuana distributors. The bill endorsed by the Montana House attempts to regulate the medical marijuana industry after voters last November approved lifting restrictions that severely limited distribution of the drug.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mt dental crime attempts in failed GV employee ... (Dec '11) Apr 20 coco 13
News Diocese filing for bankruptcy to settle sex abu... Mar 31 South Knox Hombre 1
News Budget cuts hurt Montana families Mar '17 USA 2
News Barry Beach--Montana Needs to Clear the Air (May '09) Mar '17 porkmorehicks 157
Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15) Feb '17 Cream your crop 66
wanted meth (Jul '15) Feb '17 Cream your crop 120
News Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m... Jan '17 ANTIFA 2
See all Montana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,001 • Total comments across all topics: 280,532,175

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC