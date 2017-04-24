Man convicted of Montana homicide charged with carjacking

A 27-year-old Montana man who is serving a 100-year sentence in the state prison for killing a person he believed was an informant in a drug case has pleaded not guilty to a federal carjacking charge. Branden Conrad Miesmer entered his plea on April 18. His trial is set for June 5 before U.S. District Judge Charles Lovell in Great Falls.

