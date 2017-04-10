Infrastructure bill likely to go down to the wire again

Montana lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock vowed that infrastructure would be a top priority after a $150 million bill failed by a single vote before the 2015 Legislature adjourned, and it's going down to the wire again this session. Lawmakers are planning to adjourn by the end of next week, and the window is closing to pass one of two bills to issue bonds to pay for tens of millions of dollars' worth of public works and building projects across Montana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.