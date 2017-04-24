House votes to charge hospitals to expand pre-school program
The Montana Legislature endorsed a proposal Tuesday to spend $6 million to test ways to expand pre-school access in the state, which opponents objected was a backdoor attempt to pass Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock's pre-school grant proposal that failed earlier this session. The measure would be paid for with what legislators are calling a "temporary hospital community benefit assessment" that would be charged to the state's 14 largest hospitals.
