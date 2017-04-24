House rejects attempt to bring back i...

House rejects attempt to bring back infrastructure bill

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Miami Herald

The Montana House on Monday rejected an attempt to bring back an infrastructure bill that it previously voted down twice, leaving Republican lawmakers and Gov. Steve Bullock's office scrambling to salvage the measure in the final days of the legislative session. The vote to reconsider the bill that would authorize $78 million in bonds to pay for public works and capital building projects fell 10 votes short of the 67 needed to bring it back to the House floor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mt dental crime attempts in failed GV employee ... (Dec '11) Apr 20 coco 13
News Diocese filing for bankruptcy to settle sex abu... Mar 31 South Knox Hombre 1
News Budget cuts hurt Montana families Mar '17 USA 2
News Barry Beach--Montana Needs to Clear the Air (May '09) Mar '17 porkmorehicks 157
Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15) Feb '17 Cream your crop 66
wanted meth (Jul '15) Feb '17 Cream your crop 120
News Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m... Jan '17 ANTIFA 2
See all Montana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,099 • Total comments across all topics: 280,594,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC