House rejects attempt to bring back infrastructure bill

The Montana House on Monday rejected an attempt to bring back an infrastructure bill that it previously voted down twice, leaving Republican lawmakers and Gov. Steve Bullock's office scrambling to salvage the measure in the final days of the legislative session. The vote to reconsider the bill that would authorize $78 million in bonds to pay for public works and capital building projects fell 10 votes short of the 67 needed to bring it back to the House floor.

