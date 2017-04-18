House moves forward with scaled-back ...

House moves forward with scaled-back fuel tax proposal

The Montana House acquiesced Friday to a scaled-down version of a fuel tax package that would raise about $30 million a year - and many millions of dollars more in matching federal money - to repave cracked highways, reinforce weakened bridges and complete other roadwork. The initial approval came as lawmakers and the governor's office continued to work out deals over a state budget and an elusive infrastructure package in the waning days of the legislative session.

