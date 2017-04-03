Golden Eagle Migrations
Researchers recently discovered the importance of Montana's Big Belt Mountains as a raptor migration flyway, and their first major monitoring effort for this flyway began in the fall of 2015, and was repeated in fall 2016. This route recorded the greatest number of migrating golden eagles of any site in North America, with 2,620 golden eagles recorded, with a peak of 24 goldens per hour! The team also recorded another important behavior: Golden eagles continued to migrate at night under a full moon.
