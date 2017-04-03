Golden Eagle Migrations

Golden Eagle Migrations

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Stephen Bodio's Querencia

Researchers recently discovered the importance of Montana's Big Belt Mountains as a raptor migration flyway, and their first major monitoring effort for this flyway began in the fall of 2015, and was repeated in fall 2016. This route recorded the greatest number of migrating golden eagles of any site in North America, with 2,620 golden eagles recorded, with a peak of 24 goldens per hour! The team also recorded another important behavior: Golden eagles continued to migrate at night under a full moon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stephen Bodio's Querencia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mt dental crime attempts in failed GV employee ... (Dec '11) Apr 2 Kevin Hutchinson 5
News Diocese filing for bankruptcy to settle sex abu... Mar 31 South Knox Hombre 1
News Budget cuts hurt Montana families Mar 23 USA 3
News Barry Beach--Montana Needs to Clear the Air (May '09) Mar 12 porkmorehicks 157
Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15) Feb '17 Cream your crop 66
wanted meth (Jul '15) Feb '17 Cream your crop 120
News Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m... Jan '17 ANTIFA 2
See all Montana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,451 • Total comments across all topics: 280,169,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC