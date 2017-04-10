Field Reports: Montana lawmaker's 'joke' targets touring bicyclists - Sun, 09 Apr 2017 PST

A Montana lawmaker is being criticized for inflicting his disdain for bicyclists on a bill tackling the serious issue of aquatic invasive species that have been detected in Montana waters. Senate Bill 363 aims to generate $11 million over the next two years to double the number of watercraft inspection stations, check all out-of-state boats and implement mandatory decontamination at two reservoirs.

