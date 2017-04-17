Dems announce 'unity commission' members
The Democratic National Committee has finalized its "unity commission" roster, a group made up largely of supporters of former Democratic presidential primary rivals Hillary Rodham Clinton and Bernie Sanders. Democrats created the framework for the committee at the July national convention, choosing Democratic strategist Jennifer O'Malley Dillon as the chairwoman and Sanders confidant Larry Cohen as the vice chairman.
