Democrats use Trump's populism against him in fight over Gorsuch nomination
Democrats use Trump's populism against him in fight over Gorsuch nomination Democrats cast opposition as "part of a populist movement" that transcends party Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oD5V2C WASHINGTON - Sen. Jon Tester's opposition to Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch is probably the clearest indication of how Democrats are stalling the president's agenda by turning his populist 2016 campaign message back on him. The Democrat from Montana, which Trump won by 20 points, should feel intense pressure to cooperate with Trump on something as basic as a court nominee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Montana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mt dental crime attempts in failed GV employee ... (Dec '11)
|Apr 2
|Kevin Hutchinson
|5
|Diocese filing for bankruptcy to settle sex abu...
|Mar 31
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|Budget cuts hurt Montana families
|Mar 23
|USA
|3
|Barry Beach--Montana Needs to Clear the Air (May '09)
|Mar 12
|porkmorehicks
|157
|Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15)
|Feb '17
|Cream your crop
|66
|wanted meth (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Cream your crop
|120
|Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m...
|Jan '17
|ANTIFA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC