Democrats use Trump's populism against him in fight over Gorsuch nomination
Sen. Jon Tester's opposition to Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch is probably the clearest indication of how Democrats are stalling the president's agenda by turning his populist 2016 campaign message back on him. Democrats use Trump's populism against him in fight over Gorsuch nomination Sen. Jon Tester's opposition to Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch is probably the clearest indication of how Democrats are stalling the president's agenda by turning his populist 2016 campaign message back on him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Montana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mt dental crime attempts in failed GV employee ... (Dec '11)
|Apr 2
|Kevin Hutchinson
|5
|Diocese filing for bankruptcy to settle sex abu...
|Mar 31
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|Budget cuts hurt Montana families
|Mar 23
|USA
|3
|Barry Beach--Montana Needs to Clear the Air (May '09)
|Mar 12
|porkmorehicks
|157
|Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15)
|Feb '17
|Cream your crop
|66
|wanted meth (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Cream your crop
|120
|Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m...
|Jan '17
|ANTIFA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC