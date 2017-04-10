Court rules inmate's slow death not due to discrimination
The Montana Supreme Court has cleared Hill and Blaine county officials of discrimination in the slow, painful death of a teenager suffering from alcohol withdrawal symptoms while in jail for more than four days. The court on Tuesday overturned one district judge's ruling and upheld another's that the discrimination claim filed with Montana Human Rights Bureau over the death of 18-year-old Allen Longsoldier Jr., also known as A.J., was without merit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Montana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mt dental crime attempts in failed GV employee ... (Dec '11)
|Apr 2
|Kevin Hutchinson
|5
|Diocese filing for bankruptcy to settle sex abu...
|Mar 31
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|Budget cuts hurt Montana families
|Mar 23
|USA
|3
|Barry Beach--Montana Needs to Clear the Air (May '09)
|Mar '17
|porkmorehicks
|157
|Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15)
|Feb '17
|Cream your crop
|66
|wanted meth (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Cream your crop
|120
|Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m...
|Jan '17
|ANTIFA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC