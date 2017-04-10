Court rules inmate's slow death not due to discrimination

The Montana Supreme Court has cleared Hill and Blaine county officials of discrimination in the slow, painful death of a teenager suffering from alcohol withdrawal symptoms while in jail for more than four days. The court on Tuesday overturned one district judge's ruling and upheld another's that the discrimination claim filed with Montana Human Rights Bureau over the death of 18-year-old Allen Longsoldier Jr., also known as A.J., was without merit.

