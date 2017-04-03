Controversy surrounds Missoula drop-i...

Controversy surrounds Missoula drop-in daycare facility

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WICU12 Erie

The Missoula Police Department and Child & Family Services personnel are investigating Missoula's Busy Hands Child Care Center after receiving reports that an infant was left alone long enough to be bitten in the face by a toddler. Tracy and Pasha Blinov dropped their 7-month-old daughter off at the facility on March 31 and a short time later they received a phone call from the facility saying that a 2-year-old toddler had bit their daughter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mt dental crime attempts in failed GV employee ... (Dec '11) Sun Kevin Hutchinson 5
News Diocese filing for bankruptcy to settle sex abu... Mar 31 South Knox Hombre 1
News Budget cuts hurt Montana families Mar 23 USA 3
News Barry Beach--Montana Needs to Clear the Air (May '09) Mar 12 porkmorehicks 157
Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15) Feb '17 Cream your crop 66
wanted meth (Jul '15) Feb '17 Cream your crop 120
News Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m... Jan '17 ANTIFA 2
See all Montana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,248 • Total comments across all topics: 280,032,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC