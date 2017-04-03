Controversy surrounds Missoula drop-in daycare facility
The Missoula Police Department and Child & Family Services personnel are investigating Missoula's Busy Hands Child Care Center after receiving reports that an infant was left alone long enough to be bitten in the face by a toddler. Tracy and Pasha Blinov dropped their 7-month-old daughter off at the facility on March 31 and a short time later they received a phone call from the facility saying that a 2-year-old toddler had bit their daughter.
