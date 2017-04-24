BUSTED: Montana GOP candidate Greg Gianforte has financial ties to...
Only days before absentee ballots will be mailed to Montana voters, the only statewide congressional election of 2017 has been thrown into pandemonium following revelations that GOP nominee Greg Gianforte invests in Russian companies under U.S. sanctions. "The race to fill Montana's vacant congressional seat has a huge shakeup ," ABC-Fox anchor David Winter concluded while introducing a story by reporter Kolby Crossley.
