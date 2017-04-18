Bernie Sanders to campaign with Rob Quist in May

Congressional candidate Greg Gianforte will get support from the President Donald Trump's family when Donald Trump Junior joins the Republican nominee later this week during fundraising efforts. Bernie Sanders is backing Rob Quist's campaign for Montana's U.S. House seat and will be campaigning with the Flathead folk musician across the state in May. "Rob Quist is the only person in this race who understands that we need a government in Washington that works for all Montanans and all Americans and not just the special interests and the billionaire class," Bernie Sanders said.

