Bernie Sanders to campaign with Rob Q...

Bernie Sanders to campaign with Rob Quist in May

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: KFBB

Congressional candidate Greg Gianforte will get support from the President Donald Trump's family when Donald Trump Junior joins the Republican nominee later this week during fundraising efforts. Bernie Sanders is backing Rob Quist's campaign for Montana's U.S. House seat and will be campaigning with the Flathead folk musician across the state in May. "Rob Quist is the only person in this race who understands that we need a government in Washington that works for all Montanans and all Americans and not just the special interests and the billionaire class," Bernie Sanders said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mt dental crime attempts in failed GV employee ... (Dec '11) Apr 2 Kevin Hutchinson 5
News Diocese filing for bankruptcy to settle sex abu... Mar 31 South Knox Hombre 1
News Budget cuts hurt Montana families Mar 23 USA 2
News Barry Beach--Montana Needs to Clear the Air (May '09) Mar '17 porkmorehicks 157
Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15) Feb '17 Cream your crop 66
wanted meth (Jul '15) Feb '17 Cream your crop 120
News Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m... Jan '17 ANTIFA 2
See all Montana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,720 • Total comments across all topics: 280,401,739

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC