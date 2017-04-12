Allowing Cultural Regalia During Public Ceremonies Receives Important Vote
Senate Bill 319 passed a key vote in the Montana House of Representatives on April 5. This bill would allow individuals to wear traditional tribal regalia or other objects of cultural significance at public events, such as graduation ceremonies. The bill, introduced by Sen. Jen Gross and sponsored by all women, would allow Montana's native youth to proudly embrace their culture when achieving a milestone, like graduation from high school, according to Rep. Susan Webber.
