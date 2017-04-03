Advocates of cigarette tax boost make case to lawmakers
The fate of a proposal to hike tobacco taxes began winding through the Montana House on Wednesday, though its fate was uncertain as some Republicans sought to halt its advance and as proponents not only pushed to curb the use of cigarettes but also for a stream of money to boost wages for direct care workers. The Senate passed the proposal last week, but the chamber's Republican leadership is arguing that the nearly $70 million the measure would generate over two years is unnecessary and would financially hurt smokers who are poor.
