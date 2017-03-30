You probably haven't heard of these late-night shows a " but they're worth watching
It's a good time to be in late-night television. Donald Trump 's unorthodox presidency has primed America's appetite for shrewd commentary from a range of hosts including Stephen Colbert , Seth Meyers, Trevor Noah , Samantha Bee, Bill Maher and John Oliver .
