Women From Helena, Havre Killed in Crash Near Big Sandy
The Montana Highway Patrol says a 61-year-old Helena woman and a 43-year-old Havre woman were killed in a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 87 near Big Sandy. The patrol says the Helena woman was southbound at about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday when her vehicle crossed the center line and into the path of the Havre woman's Jeep.
