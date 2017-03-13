Well, No, But I Did Fly Over It Once

Well, No, But I Did Fly Over It Once

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Weekly Standard

Princeton economics professor emeritus and Nobel laureate Angus Deaton has been running around making an extraordinary claim: "Being really poor in America is in some ways worse than being really poor in India or Africa," he recently told the National Association for Business Economics. Asked about those comments in an interview with the Atlantic, Deaton doubled down: "If you had to choose between living in a poor village in India and living in the Mississippi Delta or in a suburb of Milwaukee in a trailer park, I'm not sure who would have the better life."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weekly Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Budget cuts hurt Montana families Mar 15 Trump is the man 1
News Barry Beach--Montana Needs to Clear the Air (May '09) Mar 12 porkmorehicks 157
Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15) Feb 18 Cream your crop 66
wanted meth (Jul '15) Feb 18 Cream your crop 120
News Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m... Jan '17 ANTIFA 2
Cheap Kitchens For Sale South Kesteven Jan '17 sunwoo 1
News License issued for $1B Montana power storage pr... Dec '16 southern at heart 15
See all Montana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,656 • Total comments across all topics: 279,644,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC