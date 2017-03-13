Well, No, But I Did Fly Over It Once

Princeton economics professor emeritus and Nobel laureate Angus Deaton has been running around making an extraordinary claim: "Being really poor in America is in some ways worse than being really poor in India or Africa," he recently told the National Association for Business Economics. Asked about those comments in an interview with the Atlantic, Deaton doubled down: "If you had to choose between living in a poor village in India and living in the Mississippi Delta or in a suburb of Milwaukee in a trailer park, I'm not sure who would have the better life."

