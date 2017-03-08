Watercraft inspection stations open in Pablo, Clearwater Junction
Montana's first watercraft inspection stations opened Friday in Pablo and at Clearwater Junction at the junction of Highways 200 and 83. The inspection stations will be operated by the Flathead Basin Commission under a memorandum of understanding with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Char-Koosta News.
