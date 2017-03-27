Two Montana natives chosen to be yout...

Two Montana natives chosen to be youth advisors to the National Indian Health Board

Thursday Mar 23

Two young Native Americans from Montana were chosen to be members of the first ever Tribal Youth Health Advisory Board to the National Indian Health Board, in which they will assist with policy and programming to improve Native American health and wellbeing.

