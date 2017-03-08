Traveler's View: Interior Secretary Zinke Should Measure More Than...

How will Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke measure "broad support" when he considers calls to rescind the designation of Bears Ears National Monument in Utah?/Mark Toso via Patagonia A common, and surprising, thread runs through Grand Canyon , Olympic and Yellowstone national parks, as well as through Canyonlands , Grand Teton , and Pinnacles national parks. They all faced measures of local opposition when talk arose about designating them.

