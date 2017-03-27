The Latest: House adds $45M to its infrastructure bill
The Montana House has endorsed its own infrastructure bonding bill after adding more than $45 million worth of building projects to the measure. Representatives voted to add funding for a veterans home in Butte and building projects at Montana State University, Great Falls College and Montana State University-Billings.
