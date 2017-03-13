The Latest: GOP majority holds firm o...

The Latest: GOP majority holds firm on health budget

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

House Republicans won't give a penny more than they had already planned for the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services . On Thursday, the GOP majority rejected five Democratic amendments that would have added tens of millions of dollars to the department's budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Budget cuts hurt Montana families 22 hr Trump is the man 1
News Barry Beach--Montana Needs to Clear the Air (May '09) Mar 12 porkmorehicks 157
Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15) Feb 18 Cream your crop 66
wanted meth (Jul '15) Feb 18 Cream your crop 120
News Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m... Jan '17 ANTIFA 2
Cheap Kitchens For Sale South Kesteven Jan '17 sunwoo 1
News License issued for $1B Montana power storage pr... Dec '16 southern at heart 15
See all Montana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,609 • Total comments across all topics: 279,596,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC