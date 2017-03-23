The Decemberists launch their own mus...

The Decemberists launch their own music festival... in Montana

Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: The Oregonian

The Decemberists will follow in the footsteps of artists such as Jay Z, Wilco, Bon Iver and Mumford & Sons by curating their own music fest, which will be held in Missoula, Montana on Aug. 12 and 13. So far, they've tapped Belle & Sebastian, the Head and the Heart, Sylvan Esso, Shakey Graves, Charles Bradley and his Extraordinaires, Real Estate, and Julien Baker for the event they're calling Travelers' Rest, which will be held at the Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheatre. The band has good reason to give back to Montana: frontman Colin Meloy is a Helena native and went to college at Missoula's University of Montana.

