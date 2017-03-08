State of Montana v. James Rand Hernvall

COUNSEL OF RECORD: For Appellant: Paul M. Leisher, Paoli Law Firm, P.C., Missoula, Montana For Appellee: Timothy C. Fox, Montana Attorney General, C. Mark Fowler, Assistant Attorney General, Helena, Montana, Robert Zimmerman, Sanders County Attorney, Thompson Falls, Montana A 1 Pursuant to Section I, Paragraph 3 , Montana Supreme Court Internal Operating Rules, this case is decided by memorandum opinion and shall not be cited and does not serve as precedent. Its case title, cause number, and disposition shall be included in this Court's quarterly list of noncitable cases published in the Pacific Reporter and Montana Reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.