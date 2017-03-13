Senator Jon Tester receives ALA's 2017 James Madison Award
American Library Association Past President Sari Feldman presented U.S. Senator Jon Tester with the 2017 James Madison Award today during a ceremony streamed live from the Newseum's Knight TV Studio in Washington, D.C. The award honors organizations or individuals who have championed, protected and promoted public access to government information and the public's right to know how it functions. "In an age of information overload and inaccuracy, librarians around the country are keenly aware of the critical role they play in supporting information access and literacy," said Feldman.
