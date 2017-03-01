Senate Confirms Zinke, Putting Outdoor Enthusiast Atop Interior

The Senate confirmed Ryan Zinke to lead the Interior Department, putting a self-described "Teddy Roosevelt Republican" in charge of making decisions about where -- and whether -- to allow drilling and mining on U.S. public lands. Roughly 20 percent of the nation's land is now under Zinke's watch, after the Senate's 68-31 vote to clear the fifth-generation Montanan to be the nation's 52nd Interior secretary on Wednesday.

