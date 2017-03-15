Selling the Save Act

Selling the Save Act

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Glasgow Courier

Having never sponsored a tax bill in my twelve years as a state legislator, I find myself in a new strange place. However as I watched nearly ninety million dollars in services for senior citizens and people who have disabilities, including children, being cut from the state budget I had to do something.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Glasgow Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Budget cuts hurt Montana families 8 hr Trump is the man 1
News Barry Beach--Montana Needs to Clear the Air (May '09) Mar 12 porkmorehicks 157
Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15) Feb 18 Cream your crop 66
wanted meth (Jul '15) Feb 18 Cream your crop 120
News Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m... Jan '17 ANTIFA 2
Cheap Kitchens For Sale South Kesteven Jan '17 sunwoo 1
News License issued for $1B Montana power storage pr... Dec '16 southern at heart 15
See all Montana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,048 • Total comments across all topics: 279,582,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC