Quist rallies in Billings to protect public lands
Democratic Congressional Candidate Rob Quist, who will face off against Greg Gianforte for the special election to replace Ryan Zinke's seat, visited Billings on Tuesday. Quist held a rally on the lawn of the Yellowstone County Courthouse.
