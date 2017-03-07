Purchase of Driscoll Park, Armory on Hamilton ballot
By Michael HowellThe City of Hamilton is holding a special election by mail ballot asking the citizens to approve the selling and issuance of a bond in the amount of $1.35 million for the acquisition of property along North 10th Street containing Claudia Driscoll Park and the former National Guard Armory Building.
