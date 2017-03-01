Polson library hosts humanities Montana jazz program
North Lake County Public Library will host the Montana Conversations program "American Art and American Democracy: It All Comes Together in Jazz" with musician Wilbur Rehmann on Wednesday, March 8. The program will be held in the library meeting room at 5:30 p.m. The presentation is free and open to the public.
